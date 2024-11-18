Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the places to visit with an Asian Curry Award stamp of approval 🍛

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

72 restaurants across the UK won an Asian Curry Awards

Categories included Restaurant of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and more

The ceremony was hosted by Samantha Simmonds and took place in London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of the Asian Curry Awards 2024 have been named, with incredible restaurants and takeaways across the country taking home a prestigious title.

Over 200 restaurants and takeaways were shortlisted for the awards courtesy of a public vote, ahead of 72 winners being crowned by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF).

The award ceremony was held on Sunday November 17 in Grosvenor House, London, hosted by BBC news reporter Samantha Simmonds, where restaurants and takeaways won a variety of categories including Asian Restaurant of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Legacy Award and more.

Take a look at the X winners of the Asian Curry Awards below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 72 best curry houses across the UK named in Asian Curry Awards (Photo: Joshua Resnick - stock.adobe.com) | Joshua Resnick - stock.adobe.com

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Kahani, Sloane Square

Asian Restaurant of the Year (London)

Mint Lounge, Bank

Asian Restaurant of the Year (London)

Colonel Saab, High Holborn

Asian Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs)

iNaga, Bromley

Asian Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs)

Namaste Kitchen, Camden

Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (London Suburbs)

The Bombay, Orpington

Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (South East of England)

Shozna, Rochester

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Kent Region)

Cinnamon Square, Hildenborough

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Hertfordshire)

The 1971, Harpenden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Home Counties)

Madhu’s @ The Grove, Chandler’s Cross

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Home Counties)

The Don, Welwyn Garden City

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South East of England – Berkshire)

Mango Lounge, Windsor

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Dorset)

Indian Ocean, Bournemouth

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England)

Maha Bharat, Kingsbridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Somerset)

Spice Club, Bridgewater

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Bristol)

Achari, Bristol

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Devon)

Eastern Eye, Newton Abbott

Asian Restaurant of The Year (South West of England – Hampshire)

Lazzeez, Southampton

Asian Restaurant of The Year (Warwickshire)

Paprika Club, Royal Leamington Spa

Asian Restaurant of The Year (West Midlands)

Ramadan, Sutton Coldfield

Asian Restaurant of The Year (East of England)

Navadhanya, Cambridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casual Dining Restaurant of The Year (North East of England)

Babul’s, Darlington

Casual Dining Restaurant of The Year (North West of England)

Kebabish Original, Blackburn

Asian Restaurant of The Year (North of England)

The International, Sticker Lane, Bradford

Asian Restaurant of The Year (North of England)

My Lahore, Blackburn

Asian Restaurant of The Year (North East of England)

Babaji, Sunderland

Fine Dining Restaurant of The Year (North of England)

Raval, Gateshead, Newcastle

Asian Restaurant of The Year (North West of England)

Purple Olive Ashton, Ashton-under-Lyme

Asian Restaurant of The Year

Royal Burgh of Moray, Scotland

Spice Tandoori, Elgin

Asian Restaurant of The Year (Scotland)

Light of Bengal, Aberdeen

Asian Restaurant of The Year (Glasgow – Scotland)

Charcoals, Glasgow

Asian Restaurant of The Year (North Wales)

Maahis, Wrexham

Asian Restaurant of The Year (Ireland)

Shapla, Letterkenny

Asian Restaurant of The Year (Northern Ireland)

Bangla, Bangor

Event Caterer of The Year National Winner

Greenleaf Catering, Southall

Nepalese Restaurant of The Year (South West of England)

Pahuna, Plymouth

Nepalese Restaurant of The Year (London)

Panas Gurkha, Blackheath

Nepalese & Indian Restaurant of The Year (North East of England)

Everest Gurkha, York

Nepalese & Indian Restaurant of The Year (Northern Ireland)

Himalayan, Belfast

Thai Restaurant of The Year

Tiien Thai, Bournemouth

Filipino Restaurant of The Year (London)

Kasa & Kin, London

Street Food Restaurant of The Year (North East of England)

My Delhi Indian Streetery, Newcastle

Newcomer of The Year (South of England – Nepalese)

Guru Ji, Fleet

Newcomer of The Year (South East London – Nepalese & Indian)

Panas Falcon, Welling

Newcomer of The Year (South West London)

Madhu’s Brassiere, Richmond

Newcomer of The Year (Wales)

My Indian, Ammanford

Newcomer of The Year (London)

Colonel Saab, Trafalgar Square

Takeaway of The Year (Wales – Gwent Region)

Bayleaf Bangladeshi Express Kitchen, Risca, Newport

Takeaway of The Year (London Suburbs)

Bengal Bliss, Coulsdon

Takeaway of The Year (Royal Berkshire)

Caversham Tandoori, Reading

Takeaway of The Year (Kent Region)

Dalchini, Tonbridge

Takeaway of The Year (South East Wales)

Spice Plus, Pontyclun

Takeaway of The Year (Cambridgeshire)

Shelford Spice, Great Shelford, Cambridgeshire

Takeaway of The Year (North East of England)

Wok India, Newcastle

Takeaway of The Year (Kent Region)

Sher E Bangla, Longfield

Chilled Food Takeaway of The Year National Winner

Gateway of India, Cardiff

Asian Chef of The Year (Midlands)

Shamim Choudhury, Aramintas, Northampton

Asian Chef of The Year (London Suburbs)

Fardous Ahmed Bablu, Curry Leaf, Old Coulson

Japanese Restaurant of The Year

Sushi Mama, Manchester

Chinese Restaurant of The Year

Hakkasan, London

Legacy Award

Shabir Hussain, Akbars Group

Legacy Award

Haji Mohammed Sabir MBE, Aagrah Group

Lifetime Achievement

Binod Baral

Lifetime Achievement

Muhibur Rahman Muhib MJF, Global Jalalabad Association

Special Recognition – Curry King

Mohammed Sultan, Charcoals, Glasgow

Lifetime Achievement

Shelim Hussain MBE, Euro Foods

Special Recognition

Lutfur Rahman, Work Permit Cloud

Special Recognition

Sujan Katuwal, Founder of One Meal Campaign

For more information on the Asian Curry Awards, please visit its website.