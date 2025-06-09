The 10 most popular restaurants in Lancashire right now according to OpenTable

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

These are the most popular restaurants with diners 🍴

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Lancashire, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the county which stand out - which are the most booked in the area.

From La Casa to The Black Bull, here are the 10 most booked restaurants in Lancashire, and what customers had to say about their experience.

Sign up for our NationalWorld newsletter - delivered daily.

Related topics:BoostLancashireRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice