Tesco recalls Finest mince pies as they may contain glue; Food Standards Agency issues alert
The supermarket giant has issued an alert about its Finest 6 All Butter Pastry Mince Pies “because they may contain pieces of dried glue from packaging which makes them unsafe to eat”.
The affected six-pie batches have best before dates well before Christmas this year
- October 4
- October 26
- November 2
- November 10
The Food Standards Agency has told customers: “Tesco is recalling the above product and has issued a recall notice. This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.
“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to any store for a full refund. For more information contact Tesco Customer Service Team on 0800 505 555.”
