Swizzels marks 70 years of Refreshers with nationwide initiative to ‘refresh’ UK communities.

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of its iconic Refreshers, British sweet maker Swizzels is launching The Great Community Refresh - a nationwide initiative dedicated to giving back to the communities that have supported the brand for decades.

Swizzels is offering seven prizes of £1,000, one for each decade of Refreshers, to refresh and revive community spaces across the UK.

Whether it's painting community spaces, planting flowers, or supporting local clubs, the competition will help winners bring their local projects to life.

Entries for The Great Community Refresh are now open and close at 11.59pm on June 30.

To enter, people can visit the Swizzels website and submit a written statement on why their chosen community project deserves the prize and how it will be used to make a lasting difference.

A panel of judges will select seven winning initiatives in July, each set to receive a £1,000 grant to make their community refresh a reality.

Sarah-Louise Heslop, head of marketing at Swizzels, said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate 70 years of Refreshers than by giving back to the communities that have supported us for generations. The Great Community Refresh is all about celebrating the incredible people and places that make the UK so special.

“These prizes will support grassroots initiatives and neighbourhood projects that aim to uplift and ‘refresh’ local areas, from community garden makeovers to mural creations and communal space improvements. We know there’s no shortage of passion out there - now’s your chance to show us how we could make a big difference.

“To mark this anniversary, we wanted to spread the joy of Refreshers even further, brightening up communities and bringing people together and we can’t wait to find out about all the deserving projects across the nation.”

From creating a mural in a youth club or restoring a community garden, to revamping a local library or installing new youth centre equipment, Swizzels is on the lookout for meaningful projects that inspire connection and bring joy to communities.

To be eligible, projects, groups or initiatives need to be community or volunteer-led or not-for-profit and must be based in the UK. For further details on the terms and conditions, please visit the Swizzels website.

As part of the 70th anniversary celebrations, Swizzels is also adding a brand-new Tropical Chew Bar to its popular Refreshers range. Bursting with bold mango and pineapple flavours, the new chew bar offers a tropical twist on the UK’s number one chew bar*, keeping the fizzy sherbet centre fans know and love.

Tapping into the growing demand for tropical and exotic flavours, the new 18g Tropical Chew Bar is ideal for on-the-go sweet lovers and is now available in convenience stores nationwide with an RRP of 20p.

*Source: Circana, Confectionery category, Value Sales 52wks to 12/05/2024, Total Market