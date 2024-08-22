Starbucks unveils full autumn menu - and it includes iconic returners and brand-new US bestseller
- Starbucks reveals full autumn food and drinks range - available from Thursday, August 22
- The range includes two brand-new drinks - including a US bestseller
- Starbucks has also launched an at-home version the iconic PSL
Iconic coffee chain Starbucks has revealed what is on its highly-anticipated autumn menu.
Joining the legendary Pumpkin Spice Latte on Starbucks autumn menu is plenty of other pumpkin-flavoured beverages and snacks to enjoy, which are sure to be a hit with PSL fans.
The autumn range which will hit Starbucks UK locations from Thursday, August 22 will include two brand-new additions to the menu, which includes a US bestseller launching in the UK for the first time.
The full autumn drinks range at Starbucks includes:
- Pumpkin Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Iced Oat Shaken Espresso
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Salted Maple & Caramel Latte
- Iced Salted Maple & Caramel Latte
The Pumpkin Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte is making its UK debut for the first time, which includes a rich blend of spiced chai notes, paired with pumpkin cream cold foam and dusting of the iconic pumpkin spice.
The other brand-new beverage is the Pumpkin Cream Iced Oat Shaken Espresso, which combines Starbucks Blonde® Espresso, shaken with brown sugar syrup, topped with oat drink and spruced up with a silky-smooth Pumpkin Cream topping and dusting of the pumpkin spice blend.
Starbucks is also launching an at-home version of the PSL for the very first time, in collaboration with NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto®, named the Starbucks® At Home Pumpkin Spice Latte. The collection is available to buy from Tesco, Amazon as well as the NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto Webshop.
Alongside the autumn drinks, Starbucks is also launching an autumn food range that will be the perfect pairing to the pumpkin-flavoured beverages.
The full autumn food range at Starbucks includes:
- Pumpkin Spice Marble Loaf Cake
- Pumpkin Spice Cookies
The autumn range is available to purchase in store and on Starbucks® Delivers, as well as through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.
