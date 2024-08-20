Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Social media star Shabaz Ali will cooking up a storm at the free-to-attend Nelson Food and Drink Festival next month.

With 1.7m Instagram followers and 1.9m followers on TikTok, ‘Shabaz Says’ has fast become a pop-culture phenomenon, building a large and dedicated audience with his withering take downs of those who package and present their “perfect” lives online.

Shabaz will be Nelson Food and Drink Festival’s celebrity host on Saturday, September 14, where he will also be signing copies of this book.

The free-to-attend Nelson Food and Drink Festival takes place on Saturday, September 14th

The event, which will run from 10am until 4pm, will feature more than 30 food and drink stalls including Mama Shar’s Caribbean Cooking, Mrs Dowson’s Ice Cream, Istanbul Grill, Proctor’s Cheese and many more.

With limited available space remaining, organisers of the festival, are encouraging local businesses to book their food stalls now. For more information, contact [email protected].

Local Caribbean chef Mama Shar will headline the kitchen demonstration area with her delicious, authentic Caribbean food, and she will be joined by Fazila Foods, developers and creators of modern Halal foods which offer a true blend of Asian spices and irresistible flavours.

The festival, which will take place in Nelson Town Centre and is being sponsored by Nelson Town Council and Financial Affairs, will also feature a number of activities for all the family including face painting, a henna artist, plus much more.

Shabaz Says will be the celebrity host for the 2024 Nelson Food and Drink Festival

Coun. Ruby Anwar, chair of Nelson Town Council’s Events Committee, added: “Food and drink brings people together in a way nothing else can. That’s why the Nelson Food and Drink Festival is a special annual event that everyone loves! We cannot wait to enjoy a fun day with everyone attending.

“We are thrilled to announce Shabaz Says as our host for the day, he is extremely popular both locally and around the world and he will be a big attraction for visitors attending the event.

“We have also got a fantastic range of food on offer and with our live cooking demonstrations, this is an event not to be missed.”

To stay up to date with the 2024 Nelson Food & Drink Festival, visit www.nelsonfoodfestival.co.uk and the Nelson Food Festival Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nelsonfoodfestival.