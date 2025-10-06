Social media chef DadtheDish gives top scores to Burnley eateries including Enzo's and Francesco's and Raidy's and Jungle Grill

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Oct 2025, 14:40 BST
Several of Burnley’s eateries got the thumbs up from online social media chef and entrepreneur Simon Hannigan, better known as DadtheDish.

With over 1M followers on his social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, Simon visits cafes, restaurants and take-aways on recommendations from his followers, before he samples what they have to offer and rates them out of 10.

And he has Burnley very much in his sights. For DadtheDish it’s all about supporting and promoting local businesses and helping them gain exposure to boost their customer base. Among those he visited and gave top scores to were Francesco’s, Raidys, Enzo’s and Jungle Grill.

DadtheDish Simon Hannigan (right) arrives at the Little White Horse in Burnley to meet manager Paddy Raidy and try out Raidy's foodplaceholder image
DadtheDish Simon Hannigan (right) arrives at the Little White Horse in Burnley to meet manager Paddy Raidy and try out Raidy's food

He doesn’t charge for visits and he invites each establishment he goes to join his new delivery platform Munchbox. He said: “We charge a lot less than other delivery platforms and the businesses get free support for marketing and advice. We’ve even helped negotiate their stock pricing to help with costs.”

Simon said he had been overwhelmed with support from the people of Burnley as he continues his mission to change the fortunes of the hospitality industry and its customers.

DadtheDish is around the Burnley area again this week so anyone who wishes to recommend their favourite place to him can do so by going to his facebook page.

