Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We are so jealous of this job 😮

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS worker George Critchley has become Aldi’s first-ever crisp taster

George is ‘crisp-mad’ and had a crisp-themed wedding

George will review Aldi’s crisp range and provide feedback

An NHS worker has become the first official ‘Crisp Taster’ for popular discount supermarket Aldi.

Following a huge number of applications for the role, 38-year-old George Critchley from Sheffield became Aldi’s first-ever crisp taster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father-of-two, who is “crisp mad”, beat hundreds of hopefuls for the role, which will involve him reviewing a selection of Aldi crisps.

To apply for the role, George and other applicants sent a short video to Aldi, describing why they would be the perfect candidate to be Aldi’s first-ever crisp taster.

PR Handout - Free to use

George was certainly a worthy winner of the role, as he loves crisps so much that he had even had crisp themed tables at his wedding to his wife Anna.

He explained in his application video that at his wedding he had the idea of naming tables after crisps that suited each table group, such as Wotsits for friends with funny interests and Discos for guests who loved to dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of his new job role, George, who works as a Digital Services Designer and a Communications Specialist for the NHS, will taste the crisps, using a specific set of judging criteria, before reporting back to Aldi’s buying team, helping to guide them with future ranges.

Aldi’s crisp range currently includes; the Specially Selected Mature Cheddar & Red Onion Hand Cooked priced at £1.15 for 150g, Snackrite Saucy Nibbley Nobblies priced at 89p for 80g, and Snackrite Cheese Mega Puffs priced at 99p for 130g.

George said:“I’m over the moon to become Aldi’s first ever Crisp Taster! It’s a running joke with my friends that I should test crisps as a job, so I’m genuinely delighted to have been ‘specially selected’ by Aldi.

“My taste buds are ready to be put to the test in pursuit of finding the perfect crunchy snack – I’m looking forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “Our range of crisps are hugely popular with Aldi shoppers. Known for our great value and delicious taste, we want to continue to give our customers the best and most innovative flavours with a fantastic crunch.

“That’s why we have decided to launch the new role of our first ever Crisp Taster and we’re confident George will help our Buying Team create an even better range.”

To try Aldi’s crisps for yourself, please visit an Aldi store near you.