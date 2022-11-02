Landmark pub George VI, in Padiham Road, is owned by Admiral Taverns which hopes to appoint new tenants in January after the current licensees announced their decision to move on.

One of the main attractions of the historic pub is the spacious beer garden that underwent an extensive refurbishment in 2019. An all year round space, it can seat up to 40 people in winter and almost 100 in summer months.

The search is on to find new tenants for a popular Burnley pub

A spokesman for Admiral Taverns said: "We are currently searching for a passionate individual, or couple, with impressive knowledge and experience of running a successful community pub to take over The George IV in January after our current licensees took the decision to move on. We would like to thank them for all their hard work, and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours.

"The George IV is a fantastic site located in the heart of its community just under three miles away from Burnley town centre, close to two housing developments as well as many local shops and businesses.

"It also sits opposite the local church which is regularly used for community events."

The George IV pub in Burnley needs a new tenant to take over at the bar

