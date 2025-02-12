A Ribble Valley restaurant is celebrating scooping a prestigious award just in time for its first birthday.

Eight at Gazegill was named New Tourism Business winner at the prestigious Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024 at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Mike Stevens and organised by Marketing Lancashire, the awards recognised excellence across 27 categories, highlighting the outstanding contributions of businesses that shape Lancashire’s vibrant visitor economy. Eight at Gazegill triumphed in the New Tourism Business category, standing out for its exceptional dining experience, commitment to local sourcing, sustainability efforts and education, and innovative menu. Located on and owned by Gazegill Organics Farm in Rimington, near Gisburn, Eight at Gazegill offers a distinctive dining experience focused on showcasing the best produce from the farm and enhancing it with wild, seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients and innovative cooking.

Speaking about the judging process, Managing Director of Eight at Gazegill and Gazegill Organics Farm, Ian O’Reilly said, “Although it was really rigorous process and the panel of judges showed genuine interest in our journey, you never really know what they are looking for or if you have done enough to impress them. We are absolutely delighted to have won this award by unanimous decision, and I want to say a big thank you to every member of the team who have given their all, this achievement is a huge testament to their dedication and focus.”

Doug Crampton, Chef Patron of Eight at Gazegill, expressed his delight at the win, saying: "Winning this award means the world to us. It’s a huge nod to the passion and dedication of our entire team, who put their hearts into everything we do. We love showcasing the best of Lancashire’s food scene, and this recognition just makes us even more excited to keep pushing boundaries and creating amazing dining experiences for our guests."

As a category winner, Eight at Gazegill may now have the opportunity to represent Lancashire at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, bringing national recognition to its success. Eight at Gazegill will soon be marking its first birthday across the two evenings of March 7th and 8th, featuring live entertainment and a specially created “Best of Gazegill” five-course tasting menu.