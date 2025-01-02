Can you believe we’re now closer to 2050 then 2000?
Thinking about 2012 as "retro" feels surreal, but here we are – embracing the nostalgia.
Dive into this selection of snaps from Burnley’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in 2012 featuring Barcode, Mojitos, Hot Shots, Bar Boogie, and more.
