Retro Burnley nightlife: 41 throwback photos from New Year's Eve 2012

By John Deehan
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 16:28 GMT
Time really does fly.

Can you believe we’re now closer to 2050 then 2000?

Thinking about 2012 as "retro" feels surreal, but here we are – embracing the nostalgia.

Dive into this selection of snaps from Burnley’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in 2012 featuring Barcode, Mojitos, Hot Shots, Bar Boogie, and more.

1. Burnley New Year's Eve celebrations from 2012

. Photo: NA

2. Burnley New Year's Eve celebrations from 2012

. Photo: NA

3. Burnley New Year's Eve celebrations from 2012

. Photo: NA

4. Burnley New Year's Eve celebrations from 2012

. Photo: NA

