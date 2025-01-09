Pubs and clubs we’ve loved and lost in Burnley over the years

By John Deehan
Published 9th Jan 2025, 14:34 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 14:34 GMT
2024 was another tough year for pubs, clubs and bars across the town.

We bid farewell to several cherished establishments this year, including the 110 Club, Green Street, The Star, and The Queen Vic. These names now join a growing list of venues lost to the challenges of the times, leaving behind memories that have shaped the fabric of our community.

As we step into 2025, it's clear that our hospitality sector continues to face uphill battles. Yet, amidst these challenges, there are stories of resilience and dedication that deserve to be celebrated.

That’s why the Burney Express is proud to announce the launch of our new Hospitality Heroes series in the coming weeks. This initiative will shine a spotlight on the people who not only keep the spirits flowing but also play a vital role in keeping our community spirit alive.

In the meantime, take a look at our gallery of some of the closed venues that have shaped our town’s history.

.

1. Nino's

. Photo: John Deehan

The Star Pub & Carvery in Manchester Road, Burnley.

2. The Star Pub & Carvery on Manchester Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Star Pub & Carvery in Manchester Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Queen Vic pub/restaurant in Queen Victoria Road, Burnley.

3. image_50433281.JPG

The Queen Vic pub/restaurant in Queen Victoria Road, Burnley. Photo: JD

.

4. Green Street Sports and Social Club, Burnley

. Photo: s

