Perfect roast potatoes: The ultimate guide to the perfect Christmas dinner roasties from top chef Paul Heathcote
After the turkey, the roast potatoes can be the trickiest thing to get right on Christmas Day.
But if you get them right, they can be the perfect addition to one of the best meals of the year.
So take the stress out of cooking the perfect Christmas Day feast with a few tips from a man who knows.
We asked Heathcote & Co director and top chef Paul Heathcote for a few inside secrets, and you can see what he shared with us in the video above.
He also let us in on how he roasts the most amazing turkey, and you can watch that video here.
So Merry Christmas, and happy eating!
