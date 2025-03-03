Party Pics: 36 photos from surprise 70th birthday bash Burnley's Park View pub

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:22 BST
Family and friends he hasn’t seen for a while surprised Burnley man Andrew Farrar on his birthday.

A surprise party for Andrew’s 70th was held at The Park View pub in the town. And, along with a night of celebrations, Andrew is being treated to a holiday in Greece with his family in June. Here are some photos from the surprise party.

*Are you hosting a party/ gathering or special celebration for someone? We would love to publish your photos so please send them to [email protected]

.

1. Party Pics: A surprise 70th birthday bash at The Park View pub in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

2. Party Pics: A surprise 70th birthday bash at The Park View pub in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

3. Party Pics: A surprise 70th birthday bash at The Park View pub in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

4. Party Pics: A surprise 70th birthday bash at The Park View pub in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyGreece
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice