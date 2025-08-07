Alex took over the reins of the Lowerhouse Lane watering hole in June and he has proved to be quite a hit with regulars. The party included a buffet and entertainment by Lucy Baker and one of the gifts Alex received was a themed shirt to reflect his love of musicals.
Here are some great pics taken at the party.
