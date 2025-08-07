Party Pics: 18 scenes from 30th birthday bash for landlord of Burnley pub the Lane Ends

By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST
Regulars at the Lane Ends pub in Burnley enjoyed a party to celebrate the 30th birthday of their new landlord, Alex Giblin.

Alex took over the reins of the Lowerhouse Lane watering hole in June and he has proved to be quite a hit with regulars. The party included a buffet and entertainment by Lucy Baker and one of the gifts Alex received was a themed shirt to reflect his love of musicals.

Here are some great pics taken at the party.

