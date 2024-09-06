Hopes are high that work can start soon on refurbishing a Burnley pub, that has been closed for just over a year, after a devastating fire ripped through the premises.

The Turf pub has remained closed since the blaze in August last year. Today John McDonald who is a director of the AJP Pub Group Ltd, who own the watering hole, said they were hopeful work can begin on re-fitting the Yorkshire Street venue in the coming months.

John said: “After 13 long months of The Turf being closed for a fire and us being instructed not to touch the pub, we finally received our first payment today from the insurance company after 13 months of absolutely nothing.

The aftermath of the devastating blaze at Burnley pub The Turf a year ago. It has remained closed since then but the owners are now hopeful work can start on re-fitting the pub out ready for opening in the next couple of months

“We have still had to pay the mortgage and running costs. This payment, which is classed as an interim payment, was for the loss of earnings.

“Thankfully it’s not our only business so we could support the costs. We are hoping to receive the go ahead to start work in the next couple of months to bring the Turf back to life and we will dance again under the Culvert. We would like to thank everyone for their patience.”

Four fire engines from Burnley, Nelson and Bacup were called out to the fire on August 31st last year. The blaze was on the ground floor and firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Taken over by the AJP Pub Group in 2021 the watering hole attracted a lot of attention for a 50 foot high mural of Turf Moor, on the side the building that became the talk of the town. Rochdale artist Jamie Buckley completed the masterpiece in around a week. And the football theme continued inside the pub, which underwent a £100,000 renovation, complete with the creation of Harry Potts Way on the wall next to the mural.