Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cheers! Burnley has been named as officially the best place to get a pint in the UK.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research shows that a variety of factors add up to making Burnley the best place for a pint in the country, including price, variety and quality of pubs.

To help punters navigate the abundance of choice, the study from small business comparison site, Bionic, analysed key factors, including the number of pubs, breweries and their reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley achieved an overall index score of 83.9, the highest in the country, due to its array of pubs, high ratings and beer prices.

Burnley has been named as the best place to get a pint in the UK

The town is home to 35 pubs and two open breweries, many of which have spacious beer gardens where you can enjoy a pint in the sun.

Burnley pubs have an average Google rating of 4.5 out of 5, indicating an overall positive experience.

With the average pint priced at just £2.50, it’s no surprise Burnley came out on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study also named the three Burnley watering holes that came out the most highly-rated on Google.

Hatters Craft Bar, St James's Row, has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Google with visitors complementing “fantastic selection of craft beers! All served with a friendly smile. Cheap too!”

The New Brew’m Pub, located on the same row, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Google. Reviews describe the pub as an “exceptional micropub. Very friendly. Great ale for £2.50!”

The Crooked Billet, Worsthorne, is rated 4.7 out of 5 on Google and has been praised for being a “lovely traditional pub” with special mentions for affordable pub grub and inside and outside seating.