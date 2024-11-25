An integral part of Colne’s history, The Union Pub, has been given a new lease of life.

Businessman Bobby Sethi has gone into partnership with Punch Pubs and Co to transform the venue, that dates back to 1893, into a traditional community ‘local.’

In an era where pubs are closing, The Union is re-emerging as a friendly pub where the doors are open to everyone. The Market Street venue has undergone a full refurbishment to give it a modern new look complete with an upgraded beer garden. Bobby said: “From coming in to watch all the sports we offer, from football, darts and rugby, to having a quiet drink with friends or a game of pool, we want to establish The Union at the heart of the community.

Inside the newly revamped The Union in Colne. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Our core values are simple… community, entertainment, sport and good value.”

As part of its community driven ethos The Union will host a yuletide market on Sunday, December 1st, to raise money for charity. And on the following Saturday t (December 7th) Bobby and his team will host the annual under 10s Christmas party. Bobby is also keen to start up a darts and football teams at the pub who he can offer sponsorship to.

Bobby added: “Pubs today have to be more than just a place to come for a drink, they have to be relevant to the community and we see our purpose as bringing people together.”

The Union is part of a ‘circuit’ in Colne offering a good range of pubs, bars and venues, attracting customers from across Pendle and Burnley and in the New Year Bobby plans to introduce live bands and musicians to The Union

Bobby Sethi the new landlord of The Union in Colne. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Bobby, who has eight years experience in the licensed trade, said: “ I am really looking foward to working with Punch Pubs & Co on making The Union the place for all to enjoy a drink. Colne is a great little town, we have a lot to offer and I want The Union to be a big part of that.”

Open from noon daily the nightclub next door is open every Friday and Saturday until 4am for late night revellers and hosts some of the area’s best DJs.