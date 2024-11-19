Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

My top place to visit for a hot chocolate is Greggs - who have a delicious mint-flavoured chocolate drink

Many coffee houses and take-aways chains offer festive hot chocolate offering during the Christmas season

Other favourites include Costa Coffee and McDonald’s

Beautiful snowy weather has hit various areas of the UK, and we may be looking for ways to warm ourselves up.

While we may be reaching for our thick scarves and woolly gloves, my favourite way to warm up is to grab a delicious, hot chocolate.

There are plenty of establishments that offer the sweet hot drink, from coffee houses, bakery chains and fast food restaurants.

Here is my ranking of my top five places to visit for a hot chocolate.

Greggs

Greggs is my absolute top choice for a hot chocolate. Its hot chocolate offerings are rich and sweet and very delicious. Mint Hot Chocolate is my favourite, as it is really tasty and the flavours remind me of Christmas treats.

Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee follows as a close second for delicious hot chocolate offerings. As part of its Christmas range for 2024, Costa has launched a range of delightful hot chocolate drinks. The Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate is absolutely gorgeous and very representative of the chocolate brand.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s standard hot chocolate offering is nice enough, but the fast food chain has been brought to the top end of the list due to its limited edition hot chocolates. Constantly adding new unique flavours especially during the festive season, McDonald’s hot chocolate drinks are an absolute must-try.

Starbucks

While Starbucks is certainly a front-runner in the coffee game, it isn’t too far behind when it comes to hot chocolate. Starbucks’ hot chocolate offerings are absolutely gorgeous, and the only reason it is further down the list is because I’m more likely to purchase a coffee when it comes to ordering from the brand.

Caffé Nero

Despite Caffé Nero’s hot chocolate drink being very rich and sweet, and are by no means bad, they are probably my least favourite. Having said that, Caffé Nero has released brand-new festive hot chocolates which I would love to try.

What is your favourite place for a hot chocolate? Let us in the know in the comment section below 👇