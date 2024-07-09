The time for jetting off for summer sun has arrived, and many of us are looking forward to tucking into authentic global cuisine.

Residents all over the UK are planning, booking and flying to their favourite holiday destinations, while others are visiting new countries for the first time.

When we’re searching for our next vacation destination, we take many things into consideration; hotel, weather, things to do and more.

But one of the most important things to consider when booking a holiday is traditional foods to taste.

Here is a list of the top 7 authentic foods that the British public love to devour while on holiday, according to a poll by unearthedⓇ.

1 . Paella The traditional Spanish dish which is made of rice, saffron, as well as chicken or seafood has been voted the best-loved holiday meal of all time. Paella originates from the region of Valencia, and takes its name from the pan it is made in. (Photo: exclusive-design - stock.adobe.c) | exclusive-design - stock.adobe.c Photo Sales

2 . Tacos Tacos, which hail from Mexico came in second place on the list. The dish, which is eaten by hand, is made up of a corn or wheat tortilla, which is topped with various fillings. (Photo: pilipphoto - stock.adobe.com) | pilipphoto - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . Spaghetti Carbonara The beloved pasta dish Spaghetti Carbonara rounded off the top three. The traditional Italian pasta dish is made with spaghetti, pork, cheese, eggs, and salt and pepper. However, there have been many twists on the classic, with the inclusion of different toppings. (Photo: marysckin - stock.adobe.com) | marysckin - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

4 . Olives Although it is known for being a ‘love it or hate it’ delicacy, Olives came fourth on the list. The unique fruit (yes, it’s a fruit!), is grown from an olive tree, which is found traditionally in the Mediterranean Basin. Olives are enjoyed as a snack, topping on a meal or in a martini cocktail. (Photo: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com) | Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales