Morrisons launches new range to celebrate National Doughnut Day

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Jun 2025, 16:31 BST

Calling all doughnut lovers, Morrisons has introduced a new mouth-watering range of doughnut inspired and flavoured items in celebration of National Doughnut Day.

New items that have arrived on Morrisons Cake Shop shelves include a Doughnut Trifle (580g), a unique take on the British classic that costs £3.50 and consists of a giant doughnut ring acting as the sponge with layers of custard, jam and cream, before being topped with five iced doughnuts. A mini-version is also available at £2 for those looking for the same great taste, but a little smaller (230g).

For the ice cream enthusiasts, Morrisons has launched an ‘Oh So Jammy’ Doughnut Flavoured Ice Cream which is made from British milk and cream and comes with a raspberry sauce centre and doughnut sponge cake pieces throughout. The 500ml tubs are available now for £3, but customers will need to be quick, as when it's gone, it’s gone.

Morrisons launches new range to celebrate National Doughnut Day.

Freshly baked daily in Morrisons Market Street bakeries, customers can also pick up a 12-pack of Iced Ring Doughnuts for just £3 (usually £3.50), and a 12-pack of jam filled doughnuts for just £2 (usually £2.75).

All Doughnut Day products and offers are available in Morrisons supermarkets across the UK from now until Sunday 15th June.

For more information visit: https://groceries.morrisons.com/

