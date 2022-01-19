Marks & Spencer unveil its Burns Nights dishes range - here's what you can pick up in its stores

Handmade Scottish Haggis, Neeps & Tatties with a Scotch Whisky Cream Sauce (£10)

With products in store now, customers have plenty of time to trial their favourites and buy them in time for the official Burns night, on Tuesday January 25.

A nationwide supermarket first and a truly exciting creation for M&S, the new Collection Haggis, Neeps & Tatties will create a standout sharing centrepiece for a traditional Burns supper, or delightful Sunday lunch, serving four people.

Looking more like a dish customers would see in a sophisticated Scottish restaurant, the mouth-watering stack is a layered gateaux made from traditional Scottish recipe haggis, mashed swede and creamed potatoes, topped with Scottish oats and herbs.

It is handmade using Scottish grown potatoes, swede and onions as well lamb and beef from Scottish M&S Select farms and comes complete with a Scotch Whisky cream sauce. Made with 100 percent Scottish ingredients, this is a great one for Burns-beginners.

M&S Haggis Scotch Egg (£1.50): A pub classic, and loved by the nation, a Scotch Egg makes any celebratory spread special, and now M&S is launching a Burns special. Made again using Scottish Macsween haggis, this limited edition is made by wrapping a free-range egg in a savoury mix of sausage meat and haggis and coating it in a unique Scottish oat breadcrumb mix. Haggis lovers will struggle to resist this one…

M&S has a range of classic haggis options for everyone too, including the Traditional Haggis £3.50 (454g) or £6 (1.3kg), the Spiced Vegetable Haggis (V, VG) at £3.50 (454g), and the ever-so-tempting NEW Collection Original Recipe Haggis £7.50, made as an exclusive recipe for M&S by Macsween.

Sarah Loxton, haggis product developer at M&S, said: “We’re really excited for Burns 2022 to kick off, not only are we celebrating 10 years of creating one-of-a-kind haggis with our Scottish suppliers Macsween, but we also have three first to market products, which we think are going to really storm it with customers.

"As was the case last year, Burns celebrations might not be as big as we’d all hoped this January, but what we can bring customers is a range of ways to enjoy the Burns celebrations through tasty and easy to prep dishes, which work as starters, main courses and snacks – and we look forward to seeing what reaction they get.”

Managing director of third generation haggis supplier Macsween James Macsween said: “We are in our 69th year and to be celebrating ten years, plus launching new products, with M&S is unbelievable.

"To serve our exclusive traditional and vegetarian and vegan products to M&S customers brings us such joy and we always look forward to seeing what new recipes customers create with it. The main recipe is inspired by my great grandfather John Macsween’s favourite haggis recipe. To see it instore will always make us proud.”

With veggie sides such as fluffy potatoes and earthy swede – perfect for mashing – and carrots and parsnips - which taste beautifully sweet when roasted with a drizzle of honey and a few sprigs of thyme - costing only 65p each from M&S has the main meal covered with its Fresh Market Specials.

Plus, with award-winning whisky to accompany the haggis, such as M&S Special Reserve Kenmore Scotch Whisky and a large selection of Scottish desserts, from cheese, crackers, oatcakes and shortbread, you’re ready to entertain.