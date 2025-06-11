Popular watering hole The Pendle Inn has new owners.

Leisure property specialists Fleurets today announced the sale of the Barley venue to the Dorbiere Pub Group which operates 40 businesses including community pubs, country inns and student bars throughout the North East, North West and the Midlands.

The freehold interest includes a main bar, cosy snug, games room, spacious dining area, an extensive beer garden, and six self-contained letting cottages. Dorbiere plans to invest in increasing the size of the kitchen, improve the internal layout of the public areas, and update the site’s self-contained accommodation – while retaining the charm and heritage of this much-loved inn which was put up for sale last year.

Popular Barley pub The Pendle Inn has been sold to new owners

Ebrahim Mukadam, Managing Director, LWC/Dorbiere, said: “The Pendle Inn is more than just a pub – it’s a focal point for the local area and a natural hub for walkers exploring Pendle Hill and the Forest of Bowland. We’re proud to be its new custodians and are excited to get to know the local community and visiting ramblers as we breathe new life into this iconic pub.”

Part of LWC – the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler – Dorbiere is known for restoring and re-energising historic pubs, keeping them at the heart of their communities and has a proven track record of operating welcoming, walker-friendly pubs across the North.

The Pendle Inn is situated in an area renowned for its stunning views and rich history of witchcraft, within the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, making it a year-round magnet for walkers, cyclists, and tourists, serving as a hub for locals and visitors.

Alistair Greenhalgh, Fleurets Northwest Divisional Director, added: “We’re pleased to have facilitated the sale of this special property. The Pendle Inn is full of character and history, and I look forward to seeing it continue to thrive and serve the local and visiting community for years to come.”