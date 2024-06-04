Introducing Traces: The lighter calorie wine that’s made for your lifestyle.

With summer approaching, there’s no better time to sit back and relax with a crisp glass of wine and Traces, the first ever lifestyle wine brand, has you covered – with its new range of lighter calorie wine.

Created by DrinkWell, Traces has been developed by consumer data to naturally craft a range of wines that specifically meet the needs of the drinker, innovatively defining what a lifestyle, wellbeing wine should be.

With 78% of the UK looking to make more calorie conscious choices when it comes to alcohol, Traces is the ideal choice for those wanting not only a lighter alternative to their usual wine, but one that won’t compromise on taste or quality.

Grown in the South of France in the Cotes de Thongue region, on a sustainable-certified vineyard, Traces grapes are harvested in the early morning to help reduce the volume of sugar they contain. In addition, the grapes are harvested from Precosé vines, 2 weeks earlier than normal (in mid-August), to be sure that the whole process remains 100% natural.

Each wine is naturally lowered to 11% ABV and fermented completely to remove all residual sugar, meaning customers keep 90% of the alcohol, while enjoying a wine that is, on average, 30% lower in calories.

Traces is available in three varieties: Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc and Cinsault, each containing just 78kcals per 125ml serving.

Traces wine has been recognised for its dedication to premium quality and innovation in the beverage industry and as a result, Traces Sauvignon Blanc was awarded Bronze by the International Wine Challenge 2023 – with Traces Cinsault also awarded ‘Commended’ at the same awards.

Each bottle is eco-friendly, with fully sustainable packaging, as well as being Vegan and Gluten Free.

TRACES has become the first endorsed wine brand for WW ®.

Traces is available to buy via the website, DrinkWell and Amazon. RRP from £10.99.

For further information, please visit https://www.traceswine.com/ or @traceswine on Instagram.

Traces Rosé

Traces Rosé has everything expected from a fresh, aromatic rosé, but with far fewer calories (on average). A succulent wine filled with red berry fruit characters, offering a delicious balance of fruit and crisp refreshing dryness. Perfect for enjoying chilled with friends, in the summer sunshine.

11% ABV

78 calories per 125ml

Vegan and Gluten Free

Traces Sauvignon Blanc

A dry white delight, this Traces wine is everything you’d expect from a quality Sauvignon Blanc. Boasting classic grassy and herbaceous notes, it is perfect enjoyed on its own or matched with superfood salads, seafood or goats’ cheese.

11% ABV

78 calories per 125ml

Vegan and Gluten Free

Traces Cinsault

A wine with vibrant redcurrant and raspberry fruits, each sip is hit with caramel and vanilla on the nose and the low tannin supports the fruity finish. The ideal accompaniment to your Sunday Roast, enjoyed with smoked fish or pan Asian dishes.

11% ABV

78 calories per 125ml