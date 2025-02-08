I’ll have to try it out on National Pizza Day! Lancashire town named 8th cheapest place in the UK for pizza
Pinpointing all the best spots for pizza-lovers looking to indulge on a budget, the new study conducted by catering equipment specialists Alliance Online, who supply pizza equipment amongst other items, has revealed the cheapest towns and cities in which to enjoy a pizza.
While the North Yorkshire town of Middlesbrough was officially crowned as the cheapest place in the entire country in which to pick up a pizza, with an average price of just £7.94, Lancashire's very own Blackpool came in 8th, with an average price of £8.98.
Whether it’s an artisanal sourdough from your local restaurant or a classic takeaway, there’s no denying that Brits love a pizza. Research shows that the average Briton will eat over 730 pizzas in their lifetime and, with cost an increasingly important factor in choosing the perfect pizza, getting bang for your buck is an important factor.
The data analysed the average cost of a 12“ takeaway Margherita across the UK’s 50 most populated towns and cities, with the North of England outshining the South where price is concerned.
“The UK is a nation of pizza lovers, and our research uncovers the best places to enjoy a slice (or two) without spending a fortune,” said Rachael Kiss from Alliance Online. “Northern England, in particular, stands out as the most budget-friendly region for pizza enthusiasts.
“As proud suppliers of pizza pans, ovens and equipment to independent restaurants and takeaways across the UK, we’ve seen first-hand the skill and dedication that goes into crafting the perfect pizza,” added Rachael. “Whether you’re a professional chef or simply enjoy making pizza at home, the right tools can make all the difference in achieving that authentic taste.”
