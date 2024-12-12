These will surely be a big hit on a Christmas party buffet 🍤

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iceland has launched seven-inch tempura prawns

The tempura prawns will be priced at £15 for a pack of six

Iceland’s 2024 Christmas range also includes an XL Whole Cooked Lobster

Iceland Foods has launched the biggest tempura prawns to be available in a UK supermarket, just in time for Christmas.

The frozen food supermarket whose prawn-based food items are incredibly popular especially during the festive season has unveiled a brand-new prawn product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iceland Foods has launched the Luxury Ultimate XL Tempura Black Tiger Prawns, which is a pack of six tempura prawns which are seven inches long in size.

Iceland unveils Britain's biggest tempura prawns in time for Christmas (Photo: Iceland) | Iceland

The ‘giant’ tempura prawns have been launched as part of Iceland’s Christmas range, and are set to be a big hit with customers.

The seven-inch tempura prawns are made with tender, juicy prawns coated in a crispy, golden batter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Worsley, senior development chef at Iceland Foods said: “As the demand for unique and Instagram-worthy food grows, we’re always looking for the next larger-than-life food trends and these giant tempura prawns are sure to get people talking this Christmas.

“These enormous prawns are almost the size of my hands and my head, but it’s not just the size where they excel, they also taste exceptional.

“At Iceland, we do Christmas party food better than anyone, so what better way to celebrate this festive season than having gigantic black tiger prawns on the table!”

The Luxury Ultimate XL Tempura Black Tiger Prawns are currently available to purchase in-store and online at Iceland and The Food Warehouse, priced at £15 for a pack of six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Iceland, its seafood-based food products are popular with customers during the festive season, from its Prawn Ring to its Lobster.

As part of its Christmas 2024 range, Iceland has also launched three brand-new lobster products including; Whole Split Lobster Thermidor, Tempura Lobster Tails and an XL Whole Cooked Lobster.

For more information and to purchase, please visit Iceland’s and The Food Warehouse’s website.