Iceland Halloween range for 2025 - a full list of every item available

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:48 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here is all the spooky stuff you can buy from Iceland for Halloween 🎃
  • Iceland launches full Halloween range - including food and home decor
  • Deals include; three for £5 on frozen party food
  • New items include ‘spooky shapes’ and ‘pumpkin ice creams’

Iceland has announced the launch of its Halloween range for 2025 - which includes spooky decor and devilish decor.

Alongside the brand-new menu items, Iceland has also shared exciting deals across the new items including three for £10 on spicy products and three for £5 on frozen party food.

Whether you're hosting a Halloween party, a horror movie night in, or just stocking up for the trick or treaters, Iceland has a full range of exciting new products available for the spooky season.

Halloween party food available at Iceland:

Spicy party food available at Iceland:

  • Pepper X Chicken Korma & Rice – 400g, £4.00
  • Pepper X Chicken Wings – 470g, £4.00
  • Pepper X Vindaloo Curry & Rice – 400g, £4.00
  • Pepper X Pepper X Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream – 500ml, £4.00

Iceland Halloween range for 2025 - a full list of every item availableplaceholder image
Iceland Halloween range for 2025 - a full list of every item available | William - stock.adobe.com

‘Trick or Treat’ sweets available at Iceland:

Halloween decor available at Iceland:

  • Halloween Scary Door Cover - 1 Unit, £1.00
  • Fang-Tastic Fright Tape- 2 Pack, £1.00
  • Gem Halloween Gel Window Stickers – 1 Unit, £1.50
  • Halloween String Lights – 20 Pack, £1.50
  • Halloween Plush Gonk – 30cm, £2.50
  • Gem Spider Honeycomb Pendant – 1 Unit, £2.50
  • Gem Halloween Door Bow – 1 Unit, £2.50
  • Gem Spooky Hanging Witch Hats – 8 Pack, £2.50
  • Fang-Tastic Halloween Character Make up kit – 1 Unit, £1.50

All of Iceland’s Halloween 2025 range is available to purchase in-store and online at Iceland and The Food Warehouse. Please visit its website for more information.

