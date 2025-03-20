There aren’t many venues in Burnley that DJ Carl Andrew hasn’t worked in.

His career in hospitality began at the age of 16 as a glass collector in Equinox Nightclub in his hometown of Nelson. He later trained as a barman and went on to become manager of the former Mill bar in Burnley.

Carl’s career as a DJ evolved organically with his close friend, Paul Cunliffe, when they bought equipment and records and started working as mobile DJs. “I’ve always loved music and I have a very eclectic taste, so DJing was something I was drawn to,” said Carl (43).

Hospitality Heroes: This week we speak to well known Burnley DJ Carl Andrew

He later became resident DJ at the now closed Club 53, moving on to become the manager and Dj at Fluidz Bar, now The Little White Horse, and spent time behind the decks at almost every other venue you could name from the past 20 years, including Mojitos, BB11, BoJangles, Lava and Ignite, Posh, The Cross Keys and Bootleggers.

For the past decade, since just before it opened, Carl has been in the DJ booth at Remedy nightspot. Naturally shy, being a DJ is perhaps a strange choice for him. And during covid Carl decided to retire from DJing. It was Remedy owner Madge Nawaz who persuaded him back to the decks at the Penny Black venue in Hargreaves Street and also Remedy. “I hardly ever go on the mic, “ said Carl. “That’s just not me. But I come alive when I’m in that booth, it’s all about the music and how the crowd reacts. Music is so powerful, it’s very undervalued.”

That statement was never truer than when Carl, who doesn’t normally accept requests, was happy to do so when a woman approached him for a particular song. “I was happy to play it and later she came to thank me. She told me it was the first time she had been out since she lost her best friend and that her request was for the song they always danced to.”

It was a ‘wow’ moment for Carl that makes all the late nights and graft that goes into DJing worth it. Carl remembers the days when Burnley had a defined ‘circuit’ to follow when on a night out, and bars closed at 11pm and clubs at 2am. “Those days will never return, “said Carl. “ Covid changed so much in hospitality and beyond. Many people, who went out religiously every weekend, realised they didn’t miss it like they thought they would and they never returned. Bars and venues are facing a constant battle to bring people in.

DJ Carl Andrew with his fiancee Claire. Carl proposed to Claire while in the DJ booth at Remedy nightspot in Burnley where he has worked for the past 10 years

“Night life has seen huge changes over the 20 years, more so since the 24 hour license was introduced, resulting in much later nights. But now afternoon events have sprung up across the country and I worked at the Afternoon Antics in Burnley. Its been a great success and proved there is a need there for people who want to go out and socialise, but just not until the early hours of the mornings.”

Carl believes that for hospitality to thrive support is needed for the town’s bars and music venues. “I understand that people don’t have a lot of money to spend, but if we want to keep the bars and venues we have we have to support them locally. There is so much talent in Burnley and more local support will help hospitality grow. ”