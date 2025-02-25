Tribute acts, karaoke nights and ‘happy hour’ are just part of the success story for someone who is one of Burnley’s youngest pub landlords.

Martin Maughan arrived at The Coal Clough pub two years ago, determined to make a success of the place. No easy task considering how hard hospitality has been hit since the pandemic.

The pub is situated in a residential area, just like Coronation Street’s iconic watering hole the ‘Rovers Return.’

“People need a reason to go out these days,” said 24-year-old Martin. “And the acts we put on, along with the karaoke and happy hour sessions, give them those reasons. It’s a boost for people’s mental health to get out and see people, even if they just come in and sit with one pint for an hour.”

The pub has recently been decorated to give it a much brighter look and Martin has installed a DJ booth. Tribute acts to popular and iconic singers including Meatloaf, Tina Turner and Cher, see the venue packed at at the weekend, including Sundays. And everyone is looking forward to watching Elton John tribute act The Rocket Man on Saturday, March 15th, complete with an eight foot wide piano! And on Wednesday, March 12th, the pub will host well known Irish singer Seamus Moore who won a talent contest with his self penned The JCB Song, which clocked up 50,000 sales.

Many of the customers at the Coal Clough have been regulars for decades. And they even have a famous regular, actress Alice Barry who found fame in the hit TV series Shameless. One regular, who proudly tells me he has been a customer at the pub for 38 years, says: “We come in here to forget our problems for a while and spend time with friends. It’s a great place, always has been, but since Martin arrived it’s improved 100 percent.”

Keen to be part of the community the Coal Clough pub has an open door policy and Martin, a former student at Shuttleworth College and a well known singer himself around the town, regularly serves free food and hot drinks to the vulnerable in the area. He said: “Some people don’t want to just turn up at the pub, so they message the facebook page and then arrive to collect the food. Times are hard for people with the cost of everything going up so we want to help as much as possible.

"We even have customers who bring their own home cooked food in to share with everyone and some make batches of sandwiches for us all.

“It’s like going back to the old days of pubs where everyone knew each other, and it’s a place where you feel welcome and accepted.”