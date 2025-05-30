Ask any hospitality boss in 2025 to describe the industry right now, and the word ‘hard’ is likely to come up.

For Kyle Ellis, owner of Ellis’s, it’s been a journey of evolution and resilience. What began as a milkshake and smoothie parlour in 2014 has since grown – first with a move to a much larger premises in Manchester Road, and now with a permanent home in the former Mix (and Astoria) building on St James’ Row.

While the location is settled, the challenges of running a hospitality business in today’s climate are anything but.

Kyle Ellis, owner of Ellis's on St James's Row, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"It's the toughest period I've ever known. I know it's not just us; it's the industry in general, but it's really hard at the moment. Recently, the cost of everything has just gone wild - ingredients, energy bills, business rates, wage bills (ours just went up by thousands in April with the minimum wage/national insurance increases). And it's harder getting people to come out. People are definitely picking and choosing more carefully, so you’ve got to give them a reason to come through the door."

And that’s part of the reason behind Kyle’s decision to launch a new menu at the bar and restaurant. Not just a change in food, but a shift in atmosphere – an Ellis’s 2.0.

“It’s something we’ve been thinking about for a while. And we’ve decided it’s time to change things up a bit. We’re stepping away from what we’ve done previously. The philosophy now is about doing the simple things well.

“We’re keeping the burgers that people know us for – but we’ve stripped the menu right back so we can focus on doing everything to a much higher standard. We’ve tried to diversify it a bit – keep it simple, but offer a wider range. So we’ve added more vegetarian and gluten-free options, and leaned into small plates, which people tend to gravitate towards if they’re out for a couple of drinks. That’s what we’ve really tried to push, so we can appeal to more people – and hopefully have a knock-on effect for the town in general as well.

Ellis's new menu launches on Wednesday, June 4th.

“We’ve also introduced a separate lunch menu for the first time. Before, we just had one main menu all day, but now we’ve added things like ciabattas, flatbreads, and fresh sandwiches – lighter options for people who don’t necessarily want a full meal. They might just want a bite to eat with a glass of wine, a cocktail, or even just a coffee.

“Alongside all this, we’re changing the vibe of the place. We’re planning more live music, DJs during bottomless brunches, and we’re really trying to tap into that afternoon and early evening crowd. We feel that’s where our strength lies.”

Burnley born and bred, Kyle feels that while the town is home to some ‘incredible’ establishments, more needs to be done to encourage people to head out earlier.

“There are loads of good, solid bars and restaurants in Burnley,” he says. “But I do think the town gets a bit overlooked. If we’re being brutally honest, I think we’re falling behind a few other places. You look at places like Clitheroe, Barrowford, or Rawtenstall – they’re pushing forward when it comes to the afternoon and early evening economy. So what we’re trying to do is give people a reason to come to Burnley and spend the day here, rather than going elsewhere.

Inside Ellis's on St James's Row, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Burnley used to be unbelievable for a night out – you’d be three or four deep at the bar wherever you went. But that daytime and early evening buzz has died off a bit. Part of that’s down to the wider economy – people are skint, everything’s expensive, and the late-night licensing situation hasn’t helped. But I also think people are just choosing to go elsewhere. I want to help make Burnley a place people choose again.

“That’s why I put a post on Facebook recently, saying any local businesses who want to have a chat – let’s talk. We need to work together on this.”

Ellis's new menu launches on Wednesday.