Covid and the cost of living crisis hit the hospitality industry hard.

So hard that many pubs, restaurants and venues closed for good. But one Burnley bar has ridden the wave and established itself as a popular bar with a host of regulars and it’s also seen as a ‘safe’ space for many.

And it’s all thanks to the tenacity of David Fowler, the manager of Secrets bar in Burnley town centre. Ironically once one of the town centre’s best kept ‘secrets’ with few people knowing about it, Secrets is now regularly packed as word has spread about it. Loyal regulars mix with new customers and, on match days the place is buzzing.

Mine host David Fowler entertains customers in his bar, Secrets, in Burnley town centre

“I love this place, you could call it my baby, “ said David. “I love working in the bar, meeting people, getting to know them and welcoming them back time after time.”

Situated on Keirby Walk, at the junction with Hall Street, Secrets also sells vaping supplies. David has strived to keep his prices below average and it has paid off. “I like to think Secrets is welcoming to all people, a hub where they can come and relax and feel safe, “ said David.

With a zero tolerance policy for bad behaviour, Secrets is LGBQT friendly and also welcomes dogs. The bar also has its own resident DJ.

A chef for 28 years who also spent time in the army, David relishes his role as mine host. David said: “I am a real people person, meeting different people all the time is great and I love chatting about their lives. It feels great that people put their trust in me.”