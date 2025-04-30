Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘We ended up in Smack’s.’

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How often have you heard that phrase if you socialise in Burnley? Many times, I bet, so you will know it relates to the iconic late bar, Smackwater Jack’s. The Ormerod Street venue first opened in 1977, an incredible 48 years ago. It takes its name from a song written by Carole King and dedicated to a New Orleans jazzman called Smackwater Jack.

Affectionately known as Smack’s, the venue is set over three floors. The cellar bar is home to karaoke and often indie style music while the middle floor is ‘party central’ every weekend with resident DJ Davina Noddings Walker. The top floor has more of a relaxed, lounge style feel with sofas and tables and chairs. Bursting at the seams every weekend, Smack’s pulls in customers of every age, from teens on their first nights out to people aged 60 plus who remember happy times they spent in the bar back in their youth. It’s hard to describe what contributes to the success of Smack’s, year in year out. But perhaps the fact it is such a family affair is one of the main factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Lougheed (right) and her daughter Ella Bentley in their Burnley bar Smackwater Jack's

The town went into mourning last year when Smack’s manager Paul Bentley died, aged just 45, after a short battle with cancer. It was no exaggeration to say the bar was his ‘life’ as he had worked there, on and off, since being a teenager until he took over the reins as manager in 2016. Paul and his partner, Helen Lougheed, bought the business in 2020. That was another iconic moment as Smack’s was the venue where they first met when Helen was a customer and Paul worked behind the bar. Romance blossomed and the couple went on to have two children, Ella (19) and William who is 14.

Ella has now followed in her dad’s footsteps and runs the bar. At 19, it’s no easy task, especially as she is studying at Edgehill University for a degree in Primary Education. “I always wanted to work with my dad, “ said Ella. “So I feel honoured to be able to carry on in his name.”

Not much older than her staff, Ella is used to surprised looks when people find out she is the manager. “It’s more older people who come in that are surprised to see me if they ask for the manager, but it doesn’t phase me, “ Ella added. “I like being the face associated with Smack’s and we have some lovely customers.

“We have people who come in and say their parents met in Smack’s when they were young, it feels like the place has a lot of good memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley bar Smackwater Jack's first opened its doors in 1977, and today, is going from 'strength to strength'

Ella credits her team and excellent door staff for the smooth running of Smack’s and of course, support from Helen, who is always on site and takes care of the ‘behind the scenes’ business for the bar, from staff rotas and cleaning to admin and orders.

Helen said: “When Paul and I took over that was my role, I never worked behind the bar. But since his death I’ve had to learn so much about the business. Thankfully, we receive some fantastic support from other bar owners in the town.”

With a licence until 4am, the bar is regularly packed until the small hours, and the venue is going from ‘strength to strength,’ although Helen admits she would like it if people came out earlier, adding: “Sometimes the bar doesn’t start to get busy until after 11pm.

“To say we are open so late, we have very little trouble, and if we do have any it is swiftly dealt with by the door staff. “