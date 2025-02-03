How many pubs can you name where you can take your own food?

Not many, I’ll bet. Apart from Burnley’s Park View. As he doesn’t serve food, operator Tony Thomas thought it only fair to let customers bring in their takeaways or fish and chips and pizza. In the summer families even enjoy their own picnics outside while enjoying a couple of beers in the sun.

He said: “Pubs today have to do what they can to bring customers through the doors.”

Hospitality Heroes: Tony Thomas at the award winning pub he runs, The Park View in Burnley

Situated right across from the hallowed Turf Moor, Tony took over the reins in June, 2023, and since then the pub has flourished. Indeed Tony was proud to be the recipient of the Best Sports Pub of the Year from owners Blind Tiger Inns. He runs established football, pool and darts teams and the regular karaoke nights are mighty popular with customers too. And for turning a profit and hitting targets, Tony was treated to a trip to New York last year and this year he is bound for Dubai.

“We are a real community pub, “ said Tony. “Any sign of trouble is nipped in the bud and we have a really friendly atmosphere in here.

I know the pub is opposite Turf Moor but we are also in the middle of a residential area so the majority of customers come from around here.”

Closed for two years from 2018 to 2020, the pub was just about to open after a £100,000 refurbishment project when the pandemic hit and its doors remained shut. The exterior was fully renovated and new signage and lighting added. An outdoor patio area and beer garden was created too, and since then Tony has added an outdoor bar to cope with demand on match days and the Park View has its very own fanzone.

Hospitality Heroes: Tony with his partner Simone and their baby daughter Millie who was born in December

“The place is packed before a home game,” said Tony. “ We work full pelt.”

Bolton born Tony has been in the licensed trade for eight years, running bars across the country. But he took time out a couple of years ago to become a full time carer for people with dementia before he was tempted back behind the bar. “The work as a carer was very rewarding but also very lonely and I did miss being around people, “ admitted Tony. When Blind Tiger Inns offered him the chance to take over at the Park View he didn’t hesitate. “They said it’s in Burnley and I said yes right away, “ said Tony.

His roots are now firmly in the town as in December Tony welcomed his new baby daughter Millie into the world with his partner Simone Chantelle. The pair met when Simone started hosting the karaoke nights at the Park View. Also dad to two boys aged 17 and 21, Tony admitted that while the job is 24 hours, seven a days a week, he wouldn’t have it any other way. “We have regulars who come in here who have become friends, “ said Tony. “We also have people that have patronised the Park View since the 80s. Many of the elderly customers come in just to sit and chat and be with people. They often ask for help and advice in filling out forms etc and I am always happy to help.”

And Tony is also proud to be making a little bit of history when the Park View hosts its first ever drag act on Mother’s Day. Ollie Joseph. aka Diana DoGood, will be entertaining customers. And, as part of its community ethos, the event is free. Tony added: “Charging people goes against the grain of what we are about.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day.”