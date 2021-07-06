Here are five of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Lancashire

2.

Kimji Korean Restaurant, Winckley Street, Preston Korea historically has a very rich food cuisine and tradition. And at KimJi they believe eating is a communal experience, side dishes can be served with every meal and are meant to be shared and eaten together. On Sundays the restaurant offers an all you can eat buffet-style eating experience, where you can try all the delights on offer - from kimchi, the national dish of Korea, to dolsot bibimbap, steamed rice served in a traditional heated stone bowl, topped with various sautéed seasoned vegetables, egg yolk and chilli paste. And don’t forget the Korean sweet pancake hotteok or mochi ice cream. Find out more at https://www.kimjikorean.co.uk/