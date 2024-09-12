Full list of items on Costa Coffee’s maple-inspired autumn menu
- Costa Coffee has brought back fan-favourites as well as new additions to its menu
- The coffeehouse features the popular Maple Hazel range
- The menu also features a brand-new Iced Ghost Gingerbread Biscuit - in time for Halloween
Costa Coffee has launched its autumn menu, with a range of new and returning favourites.
Launched on Thursday September 5, Costa Coffee’s autumn menu features the fan-favourite Maple Hazel range, as well as brand-new savoury and sweet treats to enjoy.
The Maple Hazel range has made a return due to popular demand from fans, which includes four drinks; Maple Hazel Latte (hot or iced), Maple Hazel Frappé, and the Maple Hazel Hot Chocolate.
For those who enjoy the taste of Costa Coffee from home, it has also launched limited edition Barista Creations Maple Hazel Latte Sachets, along other flavours in its Barista Creations range which includes; Salted Caramel Latte, Creamy Cappuccino and Millionaires Mocha.
The delicious coffees will also be available from Costa Express machines.
But it's not just drinks to look forward to as Costa Coffee has also launched new savoury selections and sweet treats.
Here is a full list of items included on Costa Coffee’s autumn menu:
Coffees
Maple Hazel Latte (Hot or Iced)
Maple Hazel Frappé
Maple Hazel Hot Chocolate
Barista Creations Maple Hazel Latte Sachets
Savoury Food
Brie, Bacon and Chilli Jam Panini
Chicken and Chorizo Panini
Chilli Beef and Cheddar Toastie
Hog Roast Toastie
Roast Chicken and Bacon Sandwich
Bacon Bap
Sausage Bap
Egg and Mushroom Bap
Sweet Food
Maple Slice
Sticky Pecan Mini LoafChocolate and Salted Caramel Cake
Iced Ghost Gingerbread Biscuit
Nishant Bhatia, Director of Global Food Strategy & UKI Food at Costa Coffee “Embrace Autumn with Costa Coffee’s fantastic new menu! Each bite invites you into a season of warmth and comfort with our delicious savoury and sweet options.
“Whether you're enjoying a quick treat on a crisp Autumn walk, or gathering with friends and family for lunch in-store, our diverse range of food options promises to make every moment special.”
For more information, please head to the Costa Coffee website.
