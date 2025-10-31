A popular canalside bar and restaurant in a town centre conservation area is to be extended.

The Finsley Gate Wharf in Burnley’s Weaver’s Triangle has been given planning permission for the upgrade. The plans include a rear extension to accommodate a new beer store, dry store, walk-in fridge and freezer, and staff facilities, along with internal alterations to the bar area to reconfigure seating, the kitchen, and relocate the log burner stove and flue.

Burnley Council has also granted listed building consent for the changes.

Finsley Gate Wharf in Burnley’s Weaver’s Triangle.

The planning officer’s report notes that the site sits to the north-west of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and south-west of Burnley town centre, and forms part of the Canalside Conservation Area. The area includes three Grade II listed buildings – Finsley House, the Boatyard Warehouse, and the Forge and Stables – with the extension proposed to the former warehouse, which was converted into a bar/café in 2021.

The report highlights that Finsley Gate Wharf is currently home to a mix of leisure, visitor, and educational facilities and lies within the Weaver’s Triangle, as designated by the local plan. The proposed development would replace temporary storage containers at the rear of the building with a purpose-built extension.

The officer said the location of the extension “does not alter the key relationship between the building and the canal,” noting that the rear land is banked with some tree cover, so the visual impact would be minimal. The new structure will match the timber-frame, timber-boarded style of the toilet block added during the 2021 refurbishment and feature a flat roof to reduce height and visibility. “It wouldn’t be clearly visible from public vistas,” the report adds, while remaining sufficiently distinct from the building’s valued frontage so as not to appear inappropriate.

In terms of planning policy, the report states that the council aims to “secure a vibrant and sustainable mix of uses within the Weavers’ Triangle,” and concludes that the extension will contribute positively to the site’s existing lively use. The proposal is therefore considered to preserve, and potentially enhance, the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.