A decade is a long time in any business. In hospitality right now, it may as well be a lifetime.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I spoke with Kyle Ellis a couple of weeks ago, he told me it was the toughest period he’s ever had since opening in 2014. He was talking about his new menu and his decision to relaunch in order to bring a different vibe to the place. A sort of new start.

We speak to a lot of people in this job who start up businesses – often against the odds – and I always find myself inspired by their willingness to keep going. Kyle certainly fits that mould.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Original Gangsta Sharing Platter at Ellis's, Burnley.

So to see a number of negative comments online (thankfully balanced out by plenty of positive ones and heart emojis) was a little surprising. Then again, if there’s one thing I’m used to in the news industry, it’s people with strong opinions.

So, the new menu?

Well, I actually popped in the day after the relaunch intending to try a few of the new dishes. But the Original Gangsta Sharer Platter – an old menu favourite – was just too tempting to resist for me and my mate, Glynn.

The platter came stacked with two classic bacon cheeseburgers, hot honey tenders, Boursin bites, halloumi fries, garlic chicken and peppercorn fries, plus a redneck mayo dip. My doctor probably wouldn’t approve, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Glynn (aptly nicknamed Glynn the Bin) so happy. Nothing felt like filler, which can so often be the case with platters like this. The tenders had a real kick, the halloumi fries were crisp and not overly salty, and the Boursin bites were dangerously moreish. By the final bite, I was well and truly done – he, of course, still had room for dessert.

Chicken, chorizo and bacon flatbread (buttermilk fried chicken breast, smoked bacon, grilled chorizo, baby gem lettuce, tomato, hot honey and bbq sauce).

Our server, Madi, overheard us talking about how it had been one of the group's 60ths earlier in the week and kindly brought over a complimentary shot of his choice. A lovely touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kev (the birthday boy), along with Madge, both went for an old favourite – the Drip Too Hard burgers – and thoroughly enjoyed them. So, with no one at our table actually trying anything from the revamped menu, I wasn’t exactly in a strong position to pass judgement on the new dishes.

Which is why, two days later, I went back – this time with my wife – to give the lunch menu a proper try.

I ordered the chicken, chorizo and bacon flatbread – and it didn’t disappoint. Generously filled and bursting with flavour, the smoky chorizo and crispy bacon worked perfectly with the tender chicken, all served on a warm, soft

Steak ciabatta (cowboy buttered steak tossed in peppercorn, fried onion, garlic mayo, rocket).

flatbread that held everything together without getting soggy. Danielle went for the steak ciabatta, and her verdict was just as enthusiastic – juicy, well-seasoned steak with a rich, creamy peppercorn sauce. Both plates were left spotless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downstairs was busy, while upstairs DJ MeLeon was entertaining diners and drinkers as part of a push to bring a bit more energy and atmosphere to the venue – and it worked.

I don’t know what the next decade holds for hospitality, but I do hope bars and restaurants like Ellis’s continue to be part of Burnley’s story. And I hope young entrepreneurs continue to invest their time, money and ideas in the town. Because the town would be a lot less interesting without them.