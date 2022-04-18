We can keep an eye on our sun-squinting plants as they wake up, and generally be all light-hearted and uplifted by the thought of warmer days ahead.
My spring so far has consisted of birds dismantling my hanging baskets (for their nests) and the dog deciding to dig to Australia where I’d popped some bulbs in the fading days of autumn.
She’s also just “christened” some bluebells.
I’ll keep my outlook optimistic and bring you eight spring white wines to sip in the garden, all crisp and vibrant and juicy.
If you choose to go back inside after 15 minutes, that’s your call.
1. Abbotts & Delaunay Chardonnay Les Fleurs Sauvages
This chardonnay is a blend of grapes grown from four areas across the Pays d’Oc in the south of France; the grapes ripen not far from the Mediterranean coast with the Pyrenees in the distance. Each area brings a different element to the wine; fruitiness, roundness and freshness. Some of the wine is fermented in oak, some of it in stainless steel. What does that mean when we sip? A wine with apples and pears, a soft nuttiness, some buttery notes and a pinch of spice. £9.99 or £8.99 in a buy six deal at Majestic
Photo: One Foot in the Grapes
2. Beronia Rueda 2020
I’m a pushover for white wines from Rueda and especially from its native grape variety, verdejo. Rueda was the first officially established wine appellation in the Castilla y León region in the north west of Spain, and it is committed to promoting verdejo. The wine is herbal and herbaceous, intense with citrus fruit, and zesty with acidity. Beronia’s wine ticks all the boxes with its vibrant citrus wake-up call, and peachy notes.
RRP £8.99 ( Waitrose, Ocado, Sainsbury)
Photo: One Foot in the Grapes
3. Extra Special Pinot Grigio
I noticed the shelves in my local ASDA had a gaping hole where this wine should have been … so it must be a winner with many people. Pinot grigio is typically a simple Italian white wine and sometimes I find one with a bit more to say for itself. Grapes for this wine grow in Trentino, the north of Italy, with the majestic Alps in the distance. The wine is a classic PG, with flavours of pear, green apple and white peach.
(ASDA, £6.50)
Photo: One Foot in the Grapes
4. Chateau le Coin Sauvignon Gris & Blanc
Ah, how I love Bordeaux white wine. (It’s safe to say there’s not many wines I don't love). Unusually for most French wines, the label tells us which grape varieties are playing with our senses. And it's two of them; sauvignon gris and sauvignon blanc. If you didn't know, sauvignon blanc is common in Bordeaux white wines. It’s upright and steely, with flavours of green fruit, gooseberry, melon and pear.
£12.99, Laithwaites
Photo: One Foot in the Grapes