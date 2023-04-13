News you can trust since 1877
Doors set to open this weekend on new Burnley waterside eatery The Swan and Goose

The doors are set to open this weekend at the new Burnley eatery The Swan and Goose.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

Situated at Reedley Marina on the banks of the Leeds Liverpool Canal, the venue was formerly the Kingfisher bistro which closed in January.

At the helm of the new venture are business partners Peter Davis and Matthew Earnshaw.

The Swan and Goose general manager Peter Davis (left) and chef Matthew Earnshaw are excited to open their new venture based at Burnley's Reedley MarinaThe Swan and Goose general manager Peter Davis (left) and chef Matthew Earnshaw are excited to open their new venture based at Burnley's Reedley Marina
The Swan and Goose general manager Peter Davis (left) and chef Matthew Earnshaw are excited to open their new venture based at Burnley's Reedley Marina
Peter and Matt previously worked a Burnley’s Finsley Gate Wharf as general manager and head chef respectively and will be operating in matching roles at The Swan and Goose.

Peter, who is from Burnley, said: “We spoke for many weeks about the potential of this place which is an absolute gem of a venue and we decided to go into it together to open it back up for the public to enjoy.

“The venue is set within a truly beautiful part of the town, overlooking Reedley Marina with views towards Pendle Hill and the abutting countryside.”

Refurbishment work at the premises off Barden Lane includes re-decoration internally and externally and new signage.

Exterior of the refurbished The Swan and Goose at Barden Marina, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardExterior of the refurbished The Swan and Goose at Barden Marina, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of the refurbished The Swan and Goose at Barden Marina, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Matthew, who is from Great Harwood, said he had always dreamed of running his own business and he was ‘aching’ to get back into the kitchen saying: “The menu we will be offering a modern-British selection of food with a twist, something that will set us apart from everyone else.”

Vegetarian and vegan options and children's meals will also be on the menu along with the Swan and Goose’s own speciality brand of coffee and loose-leaf tea and also alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

