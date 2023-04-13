Situated at Reedley Marina on the banks of the Leeds Liverpool Canal, the venue was formerly the Kingfisher bistro which closed in January.

At the helm of the new venture are business partners Peter Davis and Matthew Earnshaw.

The Swan and Goose general manager Peter Davis (left) and chef Matthew Earnshaw are excited to open their new venture based at Burnley's Reedley Marina

Peter and Matt previously worked a Burnley’s Finsley Gate Wharf as general manager and head chef respectively and will be operating in matching roles at The Swan and Goose.

Peter, who is from Burnley, said: “We spoke for many weeks about the potential of this place which is an absolute gem of a venue and we decided to go into it together to open it back up for the public to enjoy.

“The venue is set within a truly beautiful part of the town, overlooking Reedley Marina with views towards Pendle Hill and the abutting countryside.”

Refurbishment work at the premises off Barden Lane includes re-decoration internally and externally and new signage.

Exterior of the refurbished The Swan and Goose at Barden Marina, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Matthew, who is from Great Harwood, said he had always dreamed of running his own business and he was ‘aching’ to get back into the kitchen saying: “The menu we will be offering a modern-British selection of food with a twist, something that will set us apart from everyone else.”

