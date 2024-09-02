Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lounge can sometimes fly a little under the radar.

Sat at the heart of the sprawling Crow Wood estate, with the stunning Woodland Spa, the currently under refurbishment Bertram's, and fine-dining Wilfred's all as neighbours, it can be easy to forget this stylish, relaxed restaurant boasts its very own dining experience, with a menu that caters for all.

Hearty breakfasts, light lunches, decadent dinners; the Lounge is open to all, seven days a week. Visit on a Tuesday and you can take advantage of the 2-4-1 burger deal. Visit on a Thursday, it’s Supper Club, where two courses plus a half-bottle of wine cost £25 per person. Visit on a Friday and it's 2-4-1 on fish and chips.

The chicken taco rack served with three tortillas, salsa, sour cream, cheese, and French fries.

I, along with my wife and mum, visited on Wednesday evening, and there was only one thing I was ordering.

Until earlier this year, I'd never actually visited The Lounge for dinner. I've been a few times over the years, but only for lunch. On that first tea-time visit, I ordered the sesame chicken popcorn to start, followed by the chicken tacos. And it's been that way every visit since. Every time I go, I tell myself it's time to order something else. And every time a member of staff comes over, I order the sesame popcorn chicken (again) and the chicken tacos (again).

The chicken popcorn (£8.25), covered in a sticky, sweet oriental-tasting glaze, is a crispy, bite-sized delight, garnished with finely sliced spring onions. It's advertised as a starter or to be 'shared with others'. Not a chance.

The chicken taco rack (£16.95) – also available with beef, grilled halloumi or king prawns – comes with three ready-made tortilla wraps, and is served with salsa, sour cream, cheese, and French fries. The fact I can't bring myself to order anything else speaks for itself.

Blade of beef with slow-cooked caramelised onion mash, market vegetables and beef gravy.

My mum went for the same, although she started off with the soup of the moment; tomato and basil on this occasion. She finished off both, and on the way out was already talking about coming back with friends.

Thankfully, chicken taco fever hadn't gripped Danielle, which meant I could sample something else (review purposes). She opted instead for the blade of beef (£21), served with slow-cooked caramelised onion mash, market vegetables and beef gravy. The cut of beef was fall-off-your-fork tender thanks to the hours of gentle braising, and it was presented atop a bed of creamy, buttery mash, given an extra layer of flavour courtesy of the rich caramelised onion sweetness; the generous helping of beef gravy tying everything together splendidly.

The staff are a credit to the Crow Wood name; always polite, friendly, and on hand to deal with any queries, from the moment you sit down right through to paying the bill.

If, like me, the Lounge is somewhere that has escaped your attention up until now, I could not recommend it enough. The setting is relaxed, yet sophisticated, offering a perfect balance of comfort and elegance.

It is now firmly on my radar, and the next time I visit, I will definitely (maybe) be ordering something other than the chicken tacos.