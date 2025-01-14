Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The deadline for views to be made on an application to review the licence at a Burnley nightspot is tomorrow (January 15th)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Council received the application from Lancashire Constabulary last month for a review of the premises licence of Projekt, submitted on the grounds that the licensing objectives regarding the Prevention of Crime and Disorder and the Protection of Children from Harm are not being upheld at the premises in Hammerton Street.

A damning police report described a Burnley nightspot as ‘the top licensed premises in East Lancashire for reports of violent crime.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline for views to be made on an application to review the licence at Burnley nightspot Projekt is tomorrow (January 15th)

In the report a spokesman for Lancashire Police states: “It is only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or worse.”

It also states that From December 1st, 2023, to March 2nd, 2024, there were eight incidents recorded on the Police Innkeeper system (Licensed Premises Administration System) against the premises which equates to 2.6 incidents per month. From March 2nd, 2024 to December 17th that year there were over 80 incidents, around 10 a month, which is almost a 300% increase in incidents linked to the premises since the closure of Mode nightclub in the town.

The premises licence holder for Projekt is Mode Property Limited. Mode nightclub in Burnley had its premises licence revoked following a review hearing by the Burnley Licensing Committee in September last year. This decision was appealed by Mode Property Limited and they continued to operate pending the appeal until March 2nd this year when the venue closed. The appeal was dismissed on May 15th. The police say they believe the problems associated with Mode nightspot have now been transferred to Projekt.

Projekt has a licence to open from 9am to 6-30am every day but only operates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and is open until 6am on Saturday and Sunday mornings, the only pub/club in Burnley to open this late. Police reports show that the overwhelming majority of incidents that occur at the premises happen between 3am and 6am, when all other premises have either closed or are closing and this is the only venue left open in the town centre. The majority of incidents predominately concern allegations of assaults and incidents of public disorder with fighting in the street, often identified by CCTV monitoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have also received information concerning drug use in the premises and this includes evidence seen by officers whilst inside the premises conducting compliance visits. The premises licence requires that CCTV must be installed in the premises and that footage must be presented to the police upon request. But the report states that, despite repeated requests, the footage has still not been presented to the police.

Members of the public, interested parties, and responsible authorities can view the application and related documentation by clicking HERE.