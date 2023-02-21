Just some of the comments Neil and Keira Crossley were met with when they bought a former sandwich shop in Burnley in 2019 and announced their plans to turn it into a bar. The people who said that can now eat their words for William's Lounge Bar is thriving and one of the most popular bars in Burnley town centre.

"We have put everything into this," said Keira. "It's our 'baby' and we are so pleased with how it has developed and grown."

The owner's of William's Lounge Bar in Burnley, Neil and Keira Crossley

Already well known in Burnley, Neil has run Our Eddie's barbers, next door to Willliam's, for 30 years. He also runs The Food Paddock which is a mobile horsebox conversion, selling authentic, handcrafted Neopolitan style pizzas

When they bought the building in Yorke Street the couple were unsure what to do with it at first and then had to deal with the negative response when they came up with the idea for a bar. But they pressed on with the refurbishment and the only thing they swayed from was renting it out for someone to run, instead appointing their own manager and being very hands on with the business.

But then covid hit and Keira faced the unimaginable pain of losing both her parents to the virus in lockdown.

The enormous loss is still very raw for the family but they have channelled their time and energy into William's bar and, since restrictions were lifted and hospitality began to re-open, the bar has evolved.

Inside William's Lounge Bar on Yorke Street, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Neil and Keira have achieved their dream to create a friendly local bar with a great atmosphere that attracts customers across the age range. And it's very much a family affair with their two eldest daughters, Tia (26) and Honey, who is 20, involved. Their youngest daughter Missy is 14.

Indeed earlier this month the couple, who also have two grandchildren, announced plans for major improvements at the bar with the first phase including new and larger toilet facilities. The old facilities will be taken out to create more floor space and seating. And plans are also on the cards to develop a cavern style bar on the underground level of the premises.

And the bar name pays a lovely homage to Keira's late brother Damian William Stuttard who died of brain cancer in 2017. A framed drawing of Damian takes pride of place in the bar.

Keira said: "I hope he is proud of what we have achieved. I think he would have loved it here."

This portrait of Damian 'William' Stuttard has pride of place in the Burnley bar named in his memory

