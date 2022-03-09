Blow for beer lovers as Pendle bar announces closure

A bar that opened in Colne in 2019 has today announced it is closing with immediate effect.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 11:11 am

The Northern Whisper Colne Tap Room was the first to open in Pendle by Northern Whisper Brewing Company, which has two bars in Rossendale.

Housed in the former NatWest Bank in Church Street the news is a blow for Colne.

The interior of the Northern Whisper Tap Room bar at Rawtenstall. The company has announced today the Colne bar will close with immediate effect

The announcement today on social media said: "We regret to inform you that we have made the decision to close the doors on the Northern Whisper Colne Tap Room with immediate effect.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the customers and regulars who have supported us over the past couple of years."

The statement added that the closure would have no impact on the brewery or the other tap rooms in Rawtenstall and Ramsbottom.

The brewery was founded in 2017 by Helmshore farmer Tim Vines, his sons, and their friend Carmelo Pillitteri.

