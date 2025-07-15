Clitheroe Food Festival is back – and bigger than before.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, organisers are building on the success of the festival by launching Ribble Valley Taste Fest, a weeklong programme of events at various locations across the valley.

It will take place from Monday to Friday, August 4th to 8thth, culminating in the Clitheroe Food Festival in the town centre on Saturday, August 9th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clitheroe Food Festival, which is organised by Ribble Valley Borough Council and sponsored by The Compleat Food Group and Fort Vale, is free to enter and attracts more than 20,000 visitors from across the UK. It offers a street buffet of food and drink from Lancashire producers, as well as demonstrations and food-related activities and entertainment.

Please note that the main town centre streets will be completely cut off to traffic for the event, with a park and ride service available for visitors.

Find the full programme of events here.