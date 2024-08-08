Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clitheroe Food Festival will be sending taste buds tingling this weekend.

The annual event, which will run from 9am until 4-30pm on Saturday, promises to deliver a celebration of food and drink that will create a “food mecca” packed with flavours to appeal to visitors of all ages.

Coun. David Birtwhistle, chair of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “Clitheroe Food Festival is the biggest event of the year in the town and draws in thousands of visitors from a wide area. It’s a marvellous advert for the town, for the Ribble Valley as a whole, and for all the traders and businesses taking part, as well as delivering a boost for town centre shops.

“It brings some people to Clitheroe for the first time and, hopefully, they will keep coming back after they’ve seen the town in all its glory. The Ribble Valley has a reputation nationally for offering some of the best food and drink in the country and this event builds on that.”

The food festival will feature around 100 stalls. Park and ride schemes will be in operation to and from Hanson’s Cement works, West Bradford Road, and Edisford Road public car park. The cost will be £5, which covers parking and the bus journey to and from the town centre. Card and cash payments will be accepted.