A popular and long established Burnley takeaway has been recognised in the prestigious English Curry Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shagor Tandori takeaway was ‘recognised for excellence’ in the Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year category at the ceremony at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

Established by Altabur Rahman over 35 years ago, Motty Rahman and head chef Sumon Miah have thanked the public for their votes and recognition of the Colne Road establishment, which they said left them ‘humbled.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shagor Tandori takeaway in Burnley has been 'recognised for excellence' in the Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year category at the Englich Curry Awards 2025

Now in its 14th year the English Curry Awards shines a spotlight on the talent and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry, bringing together the country’s top curry houses, celebrating the creativity and dedication of restaurateurs and takeaway nationwide.

It is not the first time the takeaway has shined in the competiton, as it was awarded the title of Home Delivery of the Year in 2017.

Dedicating the award to his father, Motty said: “While we’ve faced significant challenges in recent years, including rising costs, the industry’s strength and determination remain unwavering.

"Together, we look ahead with optimism, knowing that our shared commitment will help us thrive.”