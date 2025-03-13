Burnley's Craven Heifer pub stages Vegas casino night to raise funds for Briercliffe Community Football Club
Michelle Naylor hosted the event at her pub, The Craven Heifer, and raised £3,290 towards the £6,000 goal set by Briercliffe Community Football Club. The money will go towards sorting out drainage problems on the Queen Street Recreation Ground where the club plays.
Run by Brad Pounder and a team of volunteers, the drainage problem needs sorting to allow grassroots football to stay in the community and benefit future generations. Michelle, who has set up a fundraising page, said: “Every £1 towards the fund will help.”
If you would like to help please click HERE or you can contact Michelle on 07834738645.