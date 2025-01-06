Burnley Nightlife: Cracking pics from the weekend including The Swan and Smackwater Jack's (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:14 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:33 GMT
Burnley’s bars welcomed hundreds of revellers keen to have some fun on the first weekend of 2025.

And here is our second gallery of cracking images. To see the pictures from the first gallery please click HERE.

The Corkhouse

1. Burnley Nightlife: Scenes from the first weekend of the year (part two)

The Corkhouse Photo: s

The Swan

2. Burnley Nightlife:

The Swan Photo: s

The Inn On The Wharf

3. Burnley Nightlife: Scenes from the first weekend of the year (part two)

The Inn On The Wharf Photo: s

The Swan

4. Burnley Nightlife: Great pics from the first weekend of the year (part two)

The Swan Photo: s

