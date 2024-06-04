And here is this week’s round up of photographs of revellers painting the town red.
1. Burnley Nightlife: Great photos from the town's bars and pubs at the weekend
Little White Horse Photo: s
2. Burnley Nightlife: Great photos from the town's bars and pubs at the weekend
The Swan Photo: Sue Plunkett
3. Burnley Nightlife: Great photos from the town's bars and pubs at the weekend
The Swan Photo: Sue Plunkett
4. Burnley Nightlife: Great photos from the town's bars and pubs at the weekend
The Swan Photo: Sue Plunkett