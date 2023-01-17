News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Nightlife: 18 photos of revellers out on the town in Burnley's bars and pubs at the weekend

Temperatures may have plummeted at the weekend but this did not deter revellers from packing out Burnley town centre pubs and bars at the weekend.

By Sue Plunkett
4 hours ago

And here is a selection of photos of them having a great time.

1. Burnley Nightlife: Revellers say 'cheers' to a night on the tiles in Burnley

The Circ

Photo: Sue Plunkett

2. Burnley Nightlife: Revellers say 'cheers' to a night on the tiles in Burnley

The Circ

Photo: Sue Plunkett

3. Burnley Nightlife: Revellers say 'cheers' to a night on the tiles in Burnley

Mojitos

Photo: submitted

4. Burnley Nightlife: Revellers say 'cheers' to a night on the tiles in Burnley

Smackwater Jack's

Photo: Sue Plunkett

Burnley